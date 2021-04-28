Society

Delaware governor revises outdoor table size restrictions, sports mask regulations

By

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware Governor John Carney is easing some outdoor dining and sports mask requirements on Tuesday evening.

Carney issued the 10th revision to his COVID-19 emergency order, increasing outdoor table size restrictions to parties of 10 people. Indoor table size restrictions have not changed.

The governor's order changes a mask requirement for student athletes. Children participating in the interscholastic sports of baseball, golf, girls' lacrosse, girls' soccer, softball, tennis, and track and field must wear face coverings except when actively engaged in practice or game play while on the field.

Carney also wants to remind residents that the vaccine is safe.

"The most important thing Delawareans can do to beat COVID-19 is to get vaccinated," said Governor Carney. "Talk to your friends and family who have received a shot. Check your local pharmacy for an appointment and talk to your doctor. These vaccines are safe and effective, and they'll protect you and your family from COVID-19."

To learn more about getting vaccinated in Delaware, CLICK HERE.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydelawarebusinesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinesports
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents calling on city to do more to stop illegal ATV and dirt bike riders
CDC issues new outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people
Man receives gift of life twice through same donor. It's a first at Penn Medicine
Kitten thrown out in trash rescued from compactor in nick of time
Woman fatally shot in Delaware middle school parking lot; students safe
Philly to allow catered indoor events, increase restaurant and gathering capacity
Community raising money to buy new home for family of murdered teen
Show More
Philly vaccine: 4,000 doses set to expire at Pa. Convention Center
President Biden to visit Philadelphia on Friday
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2023 due to pandemic
Harriett's Bookshop crowdfunds for permanent location in Fishtown
Pa. student's Snapchat profanity leads to Supreme Court case
More TOP STORIES News