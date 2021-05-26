WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Action News is tracking the vaccination progress in the tri-state area.
With the exception of Philadelphia, more than 50% of adults are fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.
Numbers are creeping up slowly, adding about two percentage points in the past week.
That has state leaders starting to "up the ante" for anyone who is vaccinated.
Delaware revealed its incentive program Tuesday, with all types of prizes.
They're calling it DE Wins! and the prizes are big time.
We're talking about everything from a full scholarship to a public Delaware university, to a four-day vacation, tickets and camping at Firefly Music Festival, tickets to sporting events and cash.
The First State is really showing up with the incentives to hit their goal: a 70% vaccination rate.
"When people get vaccinated, Delaware wins. Everybody wins and everyone who gets vaccinated will be eligible for our big prize of $302,000 cash prize and two low-number Delaware license plates," says Governor John Carney.
The Delaware Lottery will run the drawings through June 30.
The goal is to hit that 70% vaccination rate by the 4th of July.
If you get vaccinated through the Delaware Health and Social Services or Delaware Emergency Management Agency locations, you'll also get a $10 gift card.
There's also an incentive to support some of the hardest-hit small businesses in the state.
Delaware officials are offering to reimburse bars, restaurants, and shops that offer discounts, freebies or other incentives to customers who get vaccinated.
Click here for details.
Delaware offering college tuition, cash incentives to get vaccinated
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News