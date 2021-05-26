Society

Delaware offering college tuition, cash incentives to get vaccinated

EMBED <>More Videos

Delaware offering college tuition, cash incentives to get vaccinated

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Action News is tracking the vaccination progress in the tri-state area.

With the exception of Philadelphia, more than 50% of adults are fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

Numbers are creeping up slowly, adding about two percentage points in the past week.

That has state leaders starting to "up the ante" for anyone who is vaccinated.

Delaware revealed its incentive program Tuesday, with all types of prizes.

They're calling it DE Wins! and the prizes are big time.

We're talking about everything from a full scholarship to a public Delaware university, to a four-day vacation, tickets and camping at Firefly Music Festival, tickets to sporting events and cash.

The First State is really showing up with the incentives to hit their goal: a 70% vaccination rate.

"When people get vaccinated, Delaware wins. Everybody wins and everyone who gets vaccinated will be eligible for our big prize of $302,000 cash prize and two low-number Delaware license plates," says Governor John Carney.

The Delaware Lottery will run the drawings through June 30.

The goal is to hit that 70% vaccination rate by the 4th of July.

If you get vaccinated through the Delaware Health and Social Services or Delaware Emergency Management Agency locations, you'll also get a $10 gift card.

There's also an incentive to support some of the hardest-hit small businesses in the state.

Delaware officials are offering to reimburse bars, restaurants, and shops that offer discounts, freebies or other incentives to customers who get vaccinated.

Click here for details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydelawarecoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens dead after shootings less than an hour apart
3rd victim dies in NJ mass shooting, 2nd arrest made
How George Floyd's murder sparked art as a form of activism
Woman's wedding dress lost in house fire days before her big day
Pollen counts are high and that's not going away anytime soon: Expert
Deadly double shooting in Queen Village caught on video
Philly police, community mark one year since George Floyd's murder
Show More
Lori Vallow and husband indicted on murder charges in deaths of 2 kids
Manhattan DA convenes special grand jury in Trump probe: ABC News
FEMA delivers its last COVID-vaccine doses in Philadelphia
Man arrested, charged in deadly shooting outside NJ 7-Eleven store
Police ID suspect wanted for 2 sex assaults in West Chester
More TOP STORIES News