Deputy buys car seats for children after pulling SUV over for speeding

In Nebraska, a traffic stop turned into a lesson in safety and a good deed by a police officer.Dash cam video shows Deputy Jason Jones as he installed two car seats.He had pulled over the SUV for speeding, but soon called for back up when he noticed that two children in the vehicle weren't properly secured.Deputy Jessica Manning purchased two seats, then the two deputies installed them properly in the vehicle for mom.Mom was issued a warning for speeding and ticketed for not having proper restraints for children.Wal-Mart, where the seats were purchased, is planning to reimburse Deputy Manning for the child seats.