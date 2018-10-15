SOCIETY

Dirt bike, ATV riders swarm Philadelphia in memory of 'Dirt Bike Rell'

Dirt bike, ATV viders swarm through Philadelphia: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 6 p.m., October 14, 2018

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say hundreds of dirt bike riders made their way across the city Sunday afternoon in memory of a young man well-known for his stunts who gunned down in four years ago.

Sunday marked the fourth anniversary of the death of 23-year-old Kyrell Tyler, known as 'Dirt Bike Rell."

Tyler was killed in Southwest Philadelphia in 2014.

Sky 6 cameras showed hundreds of bikers riding and performing tricks as they rode over the Platt Bridge around 4 p.m.

Sky 6 captured hundreds of dirt bike riders exiting the Platt Brige Sunday afternoon, October 14, 2018.



A similar scene earlier in the afternoon in Fairmount Park near Poplar and Sedgely saw dozens of dirt bikes and ATVs.

The bikes were spotted in numerous other city locations; police said upwards of 1,000 were taking part in the afternoon ride.

"I got nervous for my son because they started coming this way," said Benjamin Johnson of West Mount Airy. "At first, they were on the street. Then they came across the park, and they came too close to us. I kind of ran them off, but he was standing there by himself and I ran them away from him."

Police said most of the vehicles are illegal to drive on city streets.

Officers, however, just monitored the situation to prevent the large groups of riders from fleeing at a high rate of speed.

Some ATVs were confiscated following a crash near Aramingo Avenue and Wheatsheaf Lane in Port Richmond. Not far away, two dirt bikes crashed at Aramingo and Church street.

Police said throughout the situation they tried to keep the public safe.

"As long as they're safe, being careful, I have no problems with it," said Johnson. "But if they disobey the law and they are encroaching on people, then it's a problem."

Police said 30 vehicles were confiscated and two guns were recovered, as well.

It is unclear if anyone was injured during the ride or during either of those crashes.

SOCIETY
