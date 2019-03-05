u.s. & world

New York divorce lawyer posts controversial advertisement on billboard

ALBANY, N.Y. (WPVI) -- A legal team in upstate New York is flipping off conventional marketing with a clever billboard.

At first glance, drivers in the Albany area thought they were looking up at a middle finger.

But the ad for divorce services is flashing the ring finger with the phrase "I'm done."

A manager for the law firm says she has received positive feedback, despite some complaints that the billboard is in poor taste.

