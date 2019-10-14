Drone 360 brings more immersive viewing to Action News

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- We are introducing a new tool in our effort to bring you a more immersive viewing experience. It's called Drone 360 and it's giving you the power to get inside the video.Here's how it works.First, choose any of the videos marked Drone 360 on 6abc.com. Once that loads on your computer you can use your mouse to move the screen left, right, up and down.On your phone you can either use your finger or actually move the phone in the direction you want to see.If you have virtual reality goggles you can control the movement by simply turning your head left to right and up or down.If you keep going in one direction you will get a 360 degree view of the scene, whether it's the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Boathouse Row or a corn maze at Varner Farm in Trappe, Montgomery County.Right now there are four Drone 360 videos posted. Be sure to look for more in the very near future!