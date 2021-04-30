nfl draft

Eagles fans ecstatic over first-round NFL Draft pick DeVonta Smith

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Eagles fans ecstatic over first-round NFL Draft pick DeVonta Smith

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While the parties looked slightly different this year, Philadelphia Eagles fans were out celebrating the highly-anticipated NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The Eagles selected Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith after trading up two spots to No. 10 in the first round of the draft.

The Alabama wide receiver reunites with former teammate Jalen Hurts, who replaced Carson Wentz at quarterback for the Eagles last season. Smith had 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior. He was the first receiver to win the Heisman in 29 years.

"I'm ready, I'm ready for the season to start right now," said Birds fan William Santiago.

Those on social media didn't hold back their excitement either.







The NFL Draft coverage was on the big screen inside Sports and Social at Live Casino!

"We need receivers, quarterbacks, offensive lineman, defensive lineman, we need almost everything," said Brad Sweet.

Fans know what's at stake for the first night of the draft.

"The Eagles have a history of misfires in the first round, did I touch a nerve? I actually stormed out of the room last year, I was pretty upset," said Matthew Biddle.

The Eagles selected wide receiver Jalen Reagor in the first round last year, one pick ahead of wideout Justin Jefferson. They haven't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Jeremy Maclin in 2014.



New coach Nick Sirianni is a former receivers coach. He took over after Doug Pederson was fired three years after winning a Super Bowl.

Thursday night season ticket holders funneled into the Lincoln Financial Field, and the mood was one of excitement and hope.



Over in Fishtown, Birds fans watched a live podcast of "Inside the Birds" at the Evil Genius Beer Company -- a watch party of sorts -- which looks a little different from years past: plexiglass, socially distanced tables, but the same big-screen televisions.

"It's nice. I'm happy that we can all show up," said Sean O'Donnell.

To move up, the Eagles gave Dallas the 12th pick in the first round and a third-round pick (No. 84) they received from Indianapolis in the trade that sent Wentz to the Colts.

Philadelphia originally had the sixth pick but they traded that to Miami last month and gained an extra first-round pick in 2022.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphianfl draftaction news sportsphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NFL DRAFT
When the Eagles will pick in each round of NFL Draft
Dallas Cowboys take Micah Parsons with No. 12 pick in NFL draft after trade with rival Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles trade up with Dallas Cowboys, get DeVonta Smith with 10th pick in NFL draft
Eagles select DeVonta Smith in first round of NFL Draft
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
U-Haul driver hits 2 people during attempted purse snatching: Police
AccuWeather: Wind gusts could exceed 50 mph Friday
NJ governor says a full reopening could happen soon
Eagles select DeVonta Smith in first round of NFL Draft
President Biden to visit Philadelphia on Friday
Stampede at Israeli religious festival kills nearly 40: Officials
Bracelets helping to prove local food workers have been vaccinated
Show More
Company offers free training, access to high-paying tech jobs
Contact tracing breach impacts private info of 72K people in Pa.
Latinos projected to be fastest-growing group of Alzheimer's diagnoses
Officer killed in attack saves lives through organ donation
Lady Gaga dognappers arrested, Los Angeles police say
More TOP STORIES News