Experts say decorating for Christmas early can make you a happier person

Experts say decorating for Christmas early can make you a happier person. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on November 2, 2018.

With Halloween in the rearview, the holiday season is in full swing.

Oh yes, stations are already playing holiday music, decorations are already going up.

For instance, our very own Adam Joseph already started hanging his Christmas lights!

And before you laugh, or gasp, you should know that extending the most wonderful time of the year can indeed make you a happier person.

If November 1st is also the start of your personal holiday season, experts say you experience an increase in joy.

From decorating to wrapping to baking, there's so much nostalgia this time of year.

They say all of this reminds us of the best times in our lives, happy times with friends and family, and a way to connect to traditions, even if it is sometimes bittersweet.

Also, it's the season of giving, which makes us feel good!

