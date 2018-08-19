U.S. & WORLD

Fans injured in storm at Backstreet Boys Oklahoma concert

Backstreet Boys concert canceled after fans injured in storm. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 19, 2018.

THACKERSVILLE, Okla. --
At least 14 people have been injured and transported to hospitals after trusses holding up the entrance to a resort where the Backstreet Boys were set to begin a concert in Oklahoma collapsed.

WinStar World Casino and Resort says in a statement posted on Twitter Saturday that the resort began an evacuation at about 5 p.m. when lightning was within four miles of the casino.

The company says about 150 patrons did not evacuate and when the storm hit with 70-80 mph (113-128 kph) winds, it knocked over trusses and the entrance collapsed on them. Of the 14 people taken to a hospital, two have been released.

WinStar later said the concert was postponed to a later date. Band member Kevin Richardson tweeted that the concert had been sold out with about 12,000 fans.

