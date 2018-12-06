HOLIDAY

Massachusetts firefighter dresses as Buddy the Elf, challenges holiday shoppers to pillow fights

EMBED </>More Videos

Massachusetts firefighter Brendan Sullivan dressed up as Buddy the Elf and challenged strangers to an impromptu pillow fight at Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston. (Courtesy Brendan Edwards and Ryan Sullivan)

BOSTON --
What could brighten up holiday shopping more than an impromptu pillow fight with Buddy the Elf?

That's exactly what Boston shoppers were treated to when firefighter Brendan Sullivan dressed up as the affable elf from the beloved 2003 Christmas classic "Elf."

Video uploaded to Facebook showed Sullivan dressed in a full elf costume in Faneuil Hall Marketplace, a popular shopping district in Boston. He approached strangers of all age, tossing them a pillow and challenging them to a lighthearted duel.



Sullivan, who produces comedy videos in his spare time, told local television WHDH that he and partner Ryan Sullivan planned the festive stunt to spread holiday cheer during a time of the year that can get stressful for some.

"We just wanted to spread holiday cheer, make people laugh, smile," he told WHDH. "That's what we're out there for."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyholidayfun stuffbuzzworthychristmasviral videowhat's trendingu.s. & worldMassachusetts
HOLIDAY
Baby Spice dishes on 'Great American Baking Show' return
Weekend Action: The Nutcracker, Army-Navy game and other things to do
How to make your Christmas tree last a long time
The top 5 picks for Christmas trees
More holiday
SOCIETY
Pres. George HW Bush buried at presidential library
3 visual arts events to check out in Philadelphia this weekend
Christmas nativity with caged Jesus causes controversy in Massachusetts
Star athletes and celebrities celebrate Pres. Bush in Houston
More Society
Top Stories
8-year-old boy dies after Southwest Philadelphia house fire
Parents charged for 10-month-old girl's drug overdose death
Police: Renter killed landlord, 2 others in Tioga-Nicetown home
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
AccuWeather: Reinforcing Cold Shot Moving In Overnight
Philadelphia bill ensures predictable schedule for workers
Police: Suspect wanted for attempted sexual assault in Philly
Elementary school teacher killed in Camden Co. crash
Show More
Philly man freed from jail steals car from its parking lot, police say
Man shot while sitting in car in Strawberry Mansion
House built in the 1800s burns in Tuckerton, Ocean County
Man pushed under truck in random attack in downtown LA
Firefighter hit by falling air conditioner in Center City
More News