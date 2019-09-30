Society

Florida student with Down syndrome asks girlfriend to homecoming with romantic gesture

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Florida (WPVI) -- A Florida high school student asked his girlfriend to homecoming with a very romantic gesture.

Seminole High School student David Cowan asked his girlfriend, Saris Garcia, to homecoming on Thursday night while she was cheerleading for Lake Brantley High School.

According to Garcia's mom, the couple, who both have Down syndrome, have known each other since they were three years old.

The couple were among a number of children and adults with Down syndrome who were chosen to have their photos displayed in Times Square in New York City to kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month earlier this month.

