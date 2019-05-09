Football players search for missing engagement ring in Ireland

In a case of true sportsmanship, two teams who had just finished playing a Gaelic football match in Roscommon put aside their rivalries to search for a missing engagement ring.After a league game in Kilglass, the local team helped visitors Ballinameen look for an engagement ring that had been reported lost during the action by their physical therapist. One supporter even went home to get a metal detector.After all the fuss, the therapist eventually found the ring in her bag, but was too embarrassed to tell the search party herself. "She sent one of the lads out to tell us," recalled Nicola Tully, who shot this video.