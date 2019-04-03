Funeral for slain college student from N.J. to be held Wednesday

The funeral for Samantha Josephson begins at noon at Congregation Beth Chaim in Princeton Junction. Burial will follow in Perrinesville.
On Tuesday night a candlelight vigil was held in Josephson's hometown of Robbinsville.
Josephson was a senior at University of South Carolina in Columbia. She was planning to go to law school at Drexel University after graduation.
Columbia Police believe she mistakenly got into a vehicle she thought was her Uber.
24-year-old Nathaniel Rowland is accused of using child safety locks to prevent Josephson from escaping his vehicle.
Authorities said Josephson died of multiple sharp injuries. Her body was found a day later.
Rowland was arrested last Saturday after a traffic stop.
A bill has now been introduced in the South Carolina Legislature that would require Uber and Lyft drivers to display an illuminated sign on vehicle windows.