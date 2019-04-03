Society

Funeral held for University of South Carolina student from New Jersey

Funeral for slain student held to be held Wednesday in Princeton Junction: Katherine Scott reports on Action News at 4 a.m., April 3, 2019

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (WPVI) -- Family and friends attended the funeral services for a 21-year-old New Jersey native who was murdered in South Carolina last week.

The loved ones gathered at Congregation Beth Chaim in Princeton Junction. The burial followed in Perrinesville.

Security sweeps were conducted early. There was a heavy police presence from multiple agencies as mourners arrived to grieve. The nearby road was closed to accommodate the crowd.

On Tuesday night a candlelight vigil was held in Josephson's hometown of Robbinsville.

Josephson was a senior at University of South Carolina in Columbia. She was planning to go to law school at Drexel University after graduation.

Columbia police believe she mistakenly got into a vehicle she thought was her Uber.

Student from New Jersey was murdered in South Carolina, suspect arrested
A University of South Carolina student from New Jersey who was found murdered about a day after she was reported missing may have entered the killer's car thinking he was an Uber driver, police said.


24-year-old Nathaniel Rowland is accused of using child safety locks to prevent Josephson from escaping his vehicle.

Authorities said Josephson died of multiple sharp injuries. Her body was found a day later.

Rowland was arrested last Saturday after a traffic stop.

A bill has now been introduced in the South Carolina Legislature that would require Uber and Lyft drivers to display an illuminated sign on vehicle windows.
