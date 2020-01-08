Bucks County girl who went through 40 surgeries reunited with Minnie Mouse doll

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A cherished Minnie Mouse doll that has helped a young Bucks County girl through 40 brain surgeries at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has been found on Tuesday night.On Saturday evening, Niki Dougherty-Ramirez posted a message to her Facebook page seeking help.She says her daughter, Bryanna Ramirez, had lost her Minnie Mouse doll at the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall around 6 p.m. that day.Bryanna has a condition in which her brain is too big for her skull. She's had 40 brain surgeries since she was 18 months old, and at each one, Minnie has been by her side. It's a source of strength that disappeared Saturday."She's been there since day one and she's been there through everything with me," said 13-year-old Bryanna Ramirez.#FindMinnie began trending on social media."My daughter is beyond heartbroken. I hope we can find her. I can't imagine having to send her into the OR again without her Minnie. That is the only thing that helps her get through all that she goes through," Niki's message read.In the post, she made sure to point out that the doll may not look brand new - because it isn't."And before the comments start, she is NOT dirty. She is just well loved," Niki's message reads.But good news surfaced Tuesday night when Niki announced that Minnie was found."WE HAVE MINNIE!! WE HAVE MINNIE!! Thank you for all the shares and prayers. We appreciate each and every one of you!! This was one of the worst couple days. Bryanna is soooooo ecstatic to have her in her arms again," said Nikki.Many in the community came to Bryanna's aid, even Chick-fil-A where the doll was lost. The restaurant said they would give a $250 reward and free food for a year to anyone who located the doll."We will feed them free to a year," said owner Cyndi Winters. "They can come in and have Chick-fil-A everyday free for a year."Niki concluded her Facebook message with one final description of how much Minnie means to her daughter."Now she can eat and sleep again!!! This poor thing hasn't eaten in days. Thank you again so much," Niki said.