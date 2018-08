EMBED >More News Videos Joel Embiid takes leap down slide eventually. Jeff Skversky reports during Action News Mornings on May 20, 2018.

A 93-year-old grandmother faced her fear feet first.Lucy has had a fear of water her entire life and decided to wash it away all at once.She conquered her fear last week by going down a waterslide at her local YMCA in Toledo, Ohio.There was a lifeguard on hand to help her when she made it down safely.------