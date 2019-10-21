Society

Mother shares heartwarming video of son walking for first time after major skull surgery

BURLINGTON, Vermont (WPVI) -- A New Hampshire boy is back on his feet after having surgery for a rare condition called craniosynostosis.

Just two days after having major skull surgery on October 16, Heather Figeuroa's 23-month-old son Branson was walking in Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.



Figeuroa tells Storyful that Branson was born with craniosynostosis, a birth defect in which the bones in a baby's skull join together too early.

Branson is now back home smiling and doing great.



Figeuroa says she's been sharing Branson's progress to raise awareness about craniosynostosis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysurgeryu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Toddler shot dead, 11-month-old hurt in weekend violence
House explodes causing several others to catch fire, evacuations
Michael White speaks out for first time after not guilty verdict
Woman living in van with more than 300 pet rats
$5K reward offered after 11-month-old shot 4 times
Police: NJ officer killed man advancing with 'bladed object'
AccuWeather: Brighter Monday
Show More
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak this week
Shaquille O'Neal helps find home for family of paralyzed boy
Philly officer's 'Jeopardy' wager honors Eagles Super Bowl win
Family of teacher found dead in Brandywine River desperate for answers
'Phanatical' tattooed Eagles fan gets Gritty ink
More TOP STORIES News