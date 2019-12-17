Hero nurse honored for saving student's life in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's not ordinary Monday morning at Philadelphia Charter School for Arts and Sciences in Frankford. About 60 students filled the bleachers inside the gym, waiting for the return of their favorite school nurse.Lisa Weidman spent three years at the school before leaving to finish a new degree, but the impact she had, especially one day last spring, was life-changing."I heard a call on the walkie to call 911 and within another minute, I heard another call saying student unresponsive," said Principal Judith Taggart.Weidman gave CPR until medics arrived, and then, according to Taggart, helped lead the team to save the young girl's life."She never panicked, she never lost focus," said Taggart, who called it the scariest moment of her career.Now, nearly a year later, the student is back in school full time, and Weidman is back too, for what she thought was a Christmas party."My son works here and he was saying there's a holiday party," explained Weidman.Instead, when she walked into the gym, students and administrators began cheering. Councilwoman Maria Quiñones Sanchez was also there to present a citation honoring Weidman for her life-saving efforts."We have a hero in our ranks!" Quiñones Sanchez told the crowd."On such a scary day to have such a positive result on my worst day, she (the student) brings a smile to everyone's face to see her here in school," said Taggart.The student was out of school sick and had to miss the ceremony, but her classmates couldn't stop smiling to have their favorite nurse back in school."I hope everyone has a wonderful holiday season with their family," Weidman said. "Be safe, be healthy, and be happy for every day you wake up."