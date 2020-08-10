Society

High school football players carry man in wheelchair up California summit

By Andrew Morris

This image from a Twitter video posted by Cedric Lousi shows current and former members of the James Logan football team atop Mission Peak summit in Fremont, Calif. July 8, 2020. (@Cedric_Lousi)

FREMONT, Calif. -- Players from James Logan High School in Union City, California are making their community proud, and not just on the field. The team made an unforgettable memory while out on a weekend hike.

One of the coaches posted a Twitter video Sunday afternoon, saying he, another coach and some players were hiking up Mission Peak, outside of Fremont, California, when they came across a man named Filipe, who was in a wheelchair, hiking with his family.

Coach Lousi says Filipe was close to the top, but couldn't quite make it up the final steep and rocky section. So, some other hikers pointed to an easier route, and the players helped Filipe reach the summit.



"I am extremely proud of all involved, and hope this inspires others to spread love and compassion to all," said James Logan High School football coach Richard Rodriguez.

A few players also tweeted about the experience, including former James Logan student and now current Laney College running back Chase Sims. Sims' new team, from Oakland, California, won over the hearts of the Bay Area in their breakout appearance on Netflix's popular docuseries "Last Chance U."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalameda countyfootballsportscollege footballcalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central Bucks School District going online-only due to lack of staff
No sports this fall for Philadelphia public school students
1 dead, 4 rescued after Baltimore gas explosion levels homes
Chicago looting devastates downtown, over 100 arrested
EF-1 tornado touched down in Delaware on Friday: NWS
Trump calls on college football games to resume
Flying during the pandemic? Here's how to be safe as possible
Show More
Can you get COVID-19 twice? Local woman may be rare case
Gov. Murphy reports positive signs in COVID-19 trends
Nearly 100,000 kids got COVID-19 in last 2 weeks of July
Massive fire burns Rachael Ray's upstate NY home
Lebanese PM steps down in wake of Beirut explosion, protests
More TOP STORIES News