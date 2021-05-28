Society

Memorial Day weekend is underway at the Jersey Shore

By
VENTNOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Memorial Day weekend has arrived at the Jersey Shore, and despite a gloomy forecast, crowds are expected.

Friday morning started with sunshine. At sunrise, people were out for a quiet walk on the beach or a bike ride on the boardwalk.

"We're looking so forward to the Memorial Day weekend, and it's such a difference that a year can make," remarked Patty Holland of Margate.

As Margate was waking up this morning, people were out getting their coffee and breakfast.

Last summer was quiet. Now, the visitors appear to be back.

Rachel Kule is from New York but relocated to Margate during the pandemic.

"I think this weekend will be a pretty interesting indicator to see how crowded it is and what people are doing, but I think a lot of people are excited to see each other again," Kule said.

Both the weather and gas prices will not deter people from getting their vacation on and seeing their family.



Coinciding with the holiday weekend, New Jersey lifted its indoor mask mandate, though individual businesses can still require masks. Capacity limits are also gone.
Hannah G's owner Kevin McCarthy has tables at his Ventnor restaurant ready to go.

Outside seats are still available, and Karen Cosiol of Margate is sitting in one for the first time since the pandemic started.



"Margate has been fabulous all through the pandemic. This is the first time I'm actually sitting here since March," Cosiol said.

The hope is that more people come back.

"The world's telling me we're going to get hammered this summer. I hope so," McCarthy said.
