NJ lifts indoor mask mandate, removes social distancing requirement

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey has lifted its statewide indoor mask mandate as it continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Starting Friday, May 28, vaccinated people will no longer need to wear masks in most indoor settings.

There are some exceptions. Masks will still be required on:

- Public-facing state offices, such as Motor Vehicle Commission agencies
- Worksites that are closed to the public, including warehousing and manufacturing facilities
- Health care settings, correctional facilities and homeless shelters
- On airplanes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation
- In transportation hubs such as airports and stations
- Child care centers and facilities
- Youth summer camps
- Public, private or parochial preschool program premises

- Elementary and secondary schools, including charter and renaissance schools





Governor Phil Murphy says those who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue to wear a mask in any indoor public setting.



Also on Friday, New Jersey is lifting the requirement for maintaining six feet of social distancing in indoor and outdoor settings.

For businesses, such as restaurants, tables can now be regularly placed next to each other, no longer needing to be six feet apart.

Social distancing will continue to be required in settings where masking is required.



SEE ALSO: Reopening Timeline: What to know about local restrictions being lifted

Dance floors at bars and restaurants can also reopen beginning Friday. Patrons will no longer be required to stay in seats while ordering and eating or drinking.



Businesses and entities overseeing indoor spaces may continue to require face masks for employees, customers and/or guests.



In addition, Murphy announced starting on June 4, all indoor gathering limits will be removed. The 30% limit on large indoor venues with a fixed seating capacity of 1,000 or greater will be lifted.

