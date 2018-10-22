Holocaust Memorial Plaza opening on Monday

The Holocaust Memorial Plaza in Center City will open to the public on Monday.The multi-million-dollar expansion is at the site of the Six Million Jewish Martyrs Statue on the Ben Franklin Parkway.With new displays, visitors can see train tracks that led to the Treblinka extermination camp and witness a sapling nurtured by children in Theresienstadt camp.A new interactive app will allow them to hear testimonies from survivors, liberators and witnesses associated with the Philadelphia communityThe plaza took nearly a year to build.------