Philadelphia homeless encampments remain after people told to leave

The city posted a notice Monday saying people at the Parkway and Ridge Avenue encampments need to pack up and leave by 9 a.m. today....well it’s past that deadline and organizers have formed a barricade, sending a message that they’re not going anywhere https://t.co/Qi1saW5OjU pic.twitter.com/FfZLV2gIAZ — Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) August 18, 2020

This is just one angle of the homeless encampment on The Parkway that is set to be cleared today by the city. @6abc pic.twitter.com/WsAWsXpYEU — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) August 18, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6311842" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The City of Philadelphia has ordered the closure of a controversial encampment of protesters along the Ben Franklin Parkway.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The people living in two homeless encampments in Philadelphia were told by city officials to vacate by 9 a.m. Tuesday, however, that has not happened and the crowds remain.The Action Cam on the scene on the Ben Franklin Parkway showed those in the encampment using traffic barrels as shields to form a barrier to keep city officials at bay.City officials had told posted a notice Monday saying those residents, along with the homeless living in the Ridge Avenue encampment next to the Philadelphia Housing Authority, to leave because they believe further negotiations with encampment leaders would be fruitless.The tent encampment on a baseball field on the Parkway, which began on June 10 and grew to an estimated 100 to 150 people, was originally slated to be closed July 10, but Mayor Jim Kenney postponed the action in hopes of reaching a resolution.Kenney said Monday, however, that after weeks of face-to-face discussions he had concluded that further negotiations would do no good. He said the encampment leaders' demands keep shifting, and some of their demands are out of the city's control or unachievable in the time they demand.Jonnell Johnson, an encampment organizer, said, "We are emergency ready. We are security ready, like, we are ready to stand and fight for our rights."City officials said they had agreed to support some options, such as a temporary encampment elsewhere if supported by residents and their elected council member, a "tiny house" village, new housing and a community land trust. Officials also said shelter, safe haven and treatment beds are available as well as COVID-19 prevention spaces.Philadelphia Housing Action - the coalition of groups that organized the encampment - said it was conceived as a form of political protest over city policies toward the homeless and the lack of low-income housing in the city.Organizers say they're taking this to court."We filed with federal court. We attempted to serve notice on the city and I will be back there at 7:30 am tomorrow," said Delaney Keefe, a law student at Villanova.Mayor Kenney released the following statement on the closure of the encampment: