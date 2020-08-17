Philadelphia homeless encampments remain after people told to leave

The Action Cam on the scene on the Ben Franklin Parkway showed those in the encampment using traffic barrels as shields to form a barrier to keep city officials at bay.
The city posted a notice Monday saying people at the Parkway and Ridge Avenue encampments need to pack up and leave by 9 a.m. today....well it’s past that deadline and organizers have formed a barricade, sending a message that they’re not going anywhere https://t.co/Qi1saW5OjU pic.twitter.com/FfZLV2gIAZ— Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) August 18, 2020
City officials had told posted a notice Monday saying those residents, along with the homeless living in the Ridge Avenue encampment next to the Philadelphia Housing Authority, to leave because they believe further negotiations with encampment leaders would be fruitless.
This is just one angle of the homeless encampment on The Parkway that is set to be cleared today by the city. @6abc pic.twitter.com/WsAWsXpYEU— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) August 18, 2020
The tent encampment on a baseball field on the Parkway, which began on June 10 and grew to an estimated 100 to 150 people, was originally slated to be closed July 10, but Mayor Jim Kenney postponed the action in hopes of reaching a resolution.
Kenney said Monday, however, that after weeks of face-to-face discussions he had concluded that further negotiations would do no good. He said the encampment leaders' demands keep shifting, and some of their demands are out of the city's control or unachievable in the time they demand.
Jonnell Johnson, an encampment organizer, said, "We are emergency ready. We are security ready, like, we are ready to stand and fight for our rights."
City officials said they had agreed to support some options, such as a temporary encampment elsewhere if supported by residents and their elected council member, a "tiny house" village, new housing and a community land trust. Officials also said shelter, safe haven and treatment beds are available as well as COVID-19 prevention spaces.
Philadelphia Housing Action - the coalition of groups that organized the encampment - said it was conceived as a form of political protest over city policies toward the homeless and the lack of low-income housing in the city.
Organizers say they're taking this to court.
"We filed with federal court. We attempted to serve notice on the city and I will be back there at 7:30 am tomorrow," said Delaney Keefe, a law student at Villanova.
Mayor Kenney released the following statement on the closure of the encampment:
"As we have said from the onset, we respect the right of people to protest peacefully, and fully share the residents' concerns about the lack of affordable housing," the Mayor continued. "But we have also been clear that the encampment is not a long term solution. When I stepped into these discussions, I voiced the hope that a resolution was possible. I no longer harbor such hope.
"The continued shifting of camp leaders' demands, and the fact that some of their repeated demands are out of the City's control, or unachievable in the time frame that they demand, all contribute to this difficult decision," the Mayor said. "I again thank our external partners who devoted many hours towards a solution and thank our Parkway neighbors and the Fairmount Sports Association for their patience during this period, as well as the community near the Ridge Avenue camp. Despite this outcome, my administration's larger commitment to enacting meaningful reforms that help keep people in their homes, expand affordable housing options for those with low or no income and disabilities, and improve pathways to home ownership in the City of Philadelphia-especially for communities of color-will not waver."
-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.