VALENTINE'S DAY

How to say 'I love you' in Korean, Spanish and more languages from around the world

How many languages can you say "I love you" in?

This Valentine's Day, as dinner plans are made and gifts are handed out to that special someone, the one constant will be people saying "I love you" to each other.

There are an estimated 6,500 languages in the world, which means there are at least that many ways to say "I love you."

Watch the video above to learn how to say it in multiple languages including Korean, Spanish and Arabic.

