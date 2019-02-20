SOCIETY

Husband mistakenly buys turnips instead of tulips on Valentine's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Valentine's Day may have come and gone but we're willing to bet one Kentucky man has still not stopped hearing about the gift he gave his wife.

KENTUCKY (WPVI) --
Valentine's Day may have come and gone, but we're willing to bet one Kentucky man hasn't stopped hearing about the gift he gave his wife.

"When I got up, I had my first cup of coffee, and he said, 'Oh, your turnips are here!' And I said, 'Turnips?!'"

Yes, Allan Harris accidentally got his wife, Nina, turnips instead of tulips, thinking that's what she said she wanted the night before.

"He wasn't paying attention," Nina said. "He just said 'Yes, I know.'"

"I went and got the bucket and put the turnips in the bucket that says 'I love you' on it," Allan said. "I went in there, got her coffee -- and here you go!"

Allan admits he wasn't really listening. So, he assumed his wife wanted the turnips for her garden.

He did wind up getting Nina double the tulips, plus candy and balloons, to make up for it.

Fortunately, for Allan, his wife likes root vegetables.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybuzzworthybig talkersvalentine's dayKentucky
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Elderly man sends thank you letter to VCR eBay seller
Boy raises nearly $5,000 from hot chocolate for border wall
Top Valentine's Day Google searches in each state
Why do we celebrate Presidents Day?
Secret society performs random acts of kindness at NJ school
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow and Sleet Wednesday
Check School Closings and Delays
PennDOT announces vehicle restrictions for Wednesday
Man injured after backhoe topples in King of Prussia
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police: Man with 5 prior DUI convictions kills woman in crash
Ex-officer accused of sexually assaulting witnesses, suspects
Teenage girl working to become an Eagle Scout
Fire erupts after car hits trailer behind NJ shopping center
Show More
Man shot 7 times in South Philadelphia
ESPN: Manny Machado headed to Padres, not Phillies
Safety experts warn of dangers at indoor trampoline parks
More News