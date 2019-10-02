Husband takes wife's place in maternity shoot after she's placed on bed rest

FRANKFORT, Kentucky (WPVI) -- A Kentucky man decided to cheer up his wife, who was put on bed rest, by taking her place in a maternity photo shoot they had planned.Photos shared by KM Smither Photography on September 25 showcase the faux-maternity shoot, featuring Jared Brewer cradling his belly and making model faces at Elkhorn Creek Falls in Frankfort, Kentucky.Smither, who is also Jared's sister-in-law, told the Huffington Post, "Jared is a big goofball. We had talked about the idea very early on in her pregnancy, but forgot about it. Then once Kelsey got put on bed rest, he was upset that she was disappointed. He wanted to cheer her up and put a smile on her face."According to Smither, Jared's wife, Kelsey, was indeed surprised and almost "peed herself laughing so hard" when she saw the photos.The couple's son, Kash Cooper, was born Saturday, September 28, weighing 5 lbs, 4 ounces, according to Kelsey's Facebook page.