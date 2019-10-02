Society

Husband takes wife's place in maternity shoot after she's placed on bed rest

FRANKFORT, Kentucky (WPVI) -- A Kentucky man decided to cheer up his wife, who was put on bed rest, by taking her place in a maternity photo shoot they had planned.

Photos shared by KM Smither Photography on September 25 showcase the faux-maternity shoot, featuring Jared Brewer cradling his belly and making model faces at Elkhorn Creek Falls in Frankfort, Kentucky.



Smither, who is also Jared's sister-in-law, told the Huffington Post, "Jared is a big goofball. We had talked about the idea very early on in her pregnancy, but forgot about it. Then once Kelsey got put on bed rest, he was upset that she was disappointed. He wanted to cheer her up and put a smile on her face."

According to Smither, Jared's wife, Kelsey, was indeed surprised and almost "peed herself laughing so hard" when she saw the photos.

The couple's son, Kash Cooper, was born Saturday, September 28, weighing 5 lbs, 4 ounces, according to Kelsey's Facebook page.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypregnancyphotospregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former cop embraced by victim's brother after murder sentence
Police: Man may have tried to lured teen boy in Haverford Township
Man charged with burning baby's body, dealing meth with girlfriend
Son backs over father, kills him in Philadelphia: Police
Video may be to blame for fatal Berks County crash
Check cashing store out $25,000 after heist in Oxford Circle
Thousands attend women's conference in Center City
Show More
2 Philly schools still closed due to presence of asbestos
US judge: Injection sites don't violate federal drug laws
Former Dallas officer gets 10 years for killing neighbor
3 wanted in Victoria's Secret theft in New Jersey: Police
At least 7 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
More TOP STORIES News