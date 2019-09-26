Society

iPhone lost in South Carolina river found 15 months later still working

CHARLESTON, South Carolina (WPVI) -- Cherished memories thought to be lost forever have been found at the bottom of a river in South Carolina.

Erica Bennett's iPhone went overboard while on a rafting trip along the Edisto River on June 19, 2018.

While the phone itself was easily replaced, it was the text messages and pictures of her late father that she feared were gone forever.



Michael Bennett, a YouTube star who goes on dives for treasure, found the iPhone last week. It was in waterproof case ten feet below the surface.

Miraculously, it still worked 15 months later.

Michael put the sim card in a different phone and was able to get the contact information for Erica.



She was shocked that it still worked, and grateful that she still had the memories with her father.

Michael says he enjoys diving because of stories like these.

"I just try to find stuff from the past and things that tell a story," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouth carolinasocietyriverboatingiphonetechnologyapplelost and found
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents arrested after 11-month old overdoses on heroin, officials say
Teacher accused of making 'offensive' comments about missing girl
Read the intelligence whistleblower's complaint
Acting intel boss testifies as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting info for Eagles-Packers, Week 4 games
Remembering Karen's mom: Kathryn Rogers passes away at 90
Woman says she contracted flesh-eating bacteria from nail salon
Show More
Delaware day care allowed to reopen after worker confesses to killing baby
Family releases new video of missing Dulce Maria Alavez
Report: Uber allowed drivers accused of crimes to keep working
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 identified
N.J. store clerk forced suspected shoplifter to strip at gunpoint: Police
More TOP STORIES News