Coronavirus

Italians sing, dance on balconies during coronavirus lockdown: VIDEO

TURIN, Italy -- What better time for the "Macarena" than a nationwide lockdown for a global pandemic?

Faced with the COVID-19 outbreak that has brought their country to a screeching halt, some Italians decided fun is the best medicine for a healthy spirit.

Video captured in the northern Italian city of Turin shows residents on their balconies dancing and singing along to the 1990s hit "Macarena."

"Why do I love San Salvario? Because in sad and uncertain moments, there is joy and hope," Lucrezia Calamusa, who posted the video, wrote in its caption in Italian.

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak

This is one of several similar videos gaining traction on the Internet. In one, a man is seen singing from his balcony as a toddler bangs a tamborine.

As of Friday, Italy had 17,660 positive cases and 1,266 dead, more than any country outside China. The government has imposed a nationwide lockdown, closing stores and restaurants, curbing public transport and telling the population of 60 million to stay home except for absolute need.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydancingsingingcoronavirusitalyu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus helpline launched for the greater Philadelphia region
2 more coronavirus cases announced in Delaware; connected to UDel
4 new coronavirus cases in Philly region; Pa. total rises to 47
Latest numbers and updates on coronavirus in Delaware Valley
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. expands social distancing effort to Bucks, Chester counties
Coronavirus NJ: 19 new cases of COVID-19; state total now at 69
Philly providing meal pick-up sites for students during school shutdown
4 new coronavirus cases in Philly region; Pa. total rises to 47
2 more coronavirus cases announced in Delaware; connected to UDel
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
Latest numbers and updates on coronavirus in Delaware Valley
Show More
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
Coronavirus death: 82-year-old woman dies at NYC hospital
Coronavirus helpline launched for the greater Philadelphia region
All K-12 schools in Pennsylvania shut down for 2 weeks
House passes coronavirus bill after Trump declares emergency
More TOP STORIES News