Juneteenth celebrated with a variety of events around the Delaware Valley

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6256181" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's a look at the history behind Juneteenth and the significance of the holiday today.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Juneteenth was celebrated in many places around the Delaware Valley on Friday.For those who've fought for Juneteenth to be recognized, it was a great day in a movement they know will not only go on but only continue to grow.In Camden, New Jersey they celebrated Juneteenth by decorating cars and honking their horns during this parade that happened with a police and fire escort.In Kennett Square, a 14-year-old girl named Isabella Hanson organized a Juneteenth celebration at the historic Fussell House."The Juneteenth celebration was a time for reassuring each other, for praying, and for gathering remaining family members," Hanson said.The Fussell House was part of the Underground Railroad. On Friday, Hanson was able to announce that the National Park Service has added Fussell House to the Network of Freedom, an effort to preserve and promote the history of resistance to slavery.In Wilmington, Delaware, Action News sat down with Sylvia Lewis-Harris, co-founder of Delaware Juneteenth Association and Saniya Gay, Miss Juneteenth 2020."Seeing what's going on today, in today's climate, it's emotional. It's emotional. And I grew up during the first civil rights movement," Sylvania Lewis-Harris said. "This is different. Young people, these young people today, very different in this march.""We're trying to make a change, and our community is tired of it and they're willing to show that we're ready for a change," said Saniya Gay who is Miss Juneteenth 2020.The organization will host a virtual panel discussion about Juneteenth on its website on Friday night with more events planned through the weekend. Lewis-Harris told us she's over the moon that Juneteenth is being celebrated by so many."Oh my goodness, I have never been so elated considering all the work that we've done. This is our 26th year celebrating Juneteenth here in Delaware. Elated!", Lewis-Harris exclaimed.The fact that the state of Delaware and the city of Wilmington closed their offices on Friday - Sylvia Lewis-Harris called that "a big thing". She's part of the effort to convince lawmakers in Washington to make this day a National Day of Observance.