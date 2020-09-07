Society

Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia goes on without the typical fanfare

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The unofficial end to summer in Philadelphia this year is going out without the fanfare we are used to.

At Penn's Landing, there was no concert or fireworks, still people are making the best of it

"It's not what I was expecting but we're trying to make the best of the new norm," said Vincent Robinson of Germantown.

Instead, Sunday's beautiful weather became the big attraction, drawing people to the banks of the Schuylkill River to fish on Kelly Drive; joggers, walkers and bikers all navigated through the crowds.

At the Belmont Plateau, people began setting up for picnics and family gatherings early.

It was Franny Austin's birthday and her family decided they would celebrate safely with COVID-19 restrictions in mind.

"I wanted to use my birthday to do something fun this year because there's a lot of serious things going on. I just wanted us to hang out, chill and eat dinner," said Vincent Robinson of Germantown.

READ MORE: Indoor dining set to resume in Philadelphia, but restrictions remain

Also on the plateau, a group of friends reunited after six months apart. And while happy to be in good company, Dan Hart says if this was a normal year he would be hard at work

"Usually I'm working at a bar in Center City, this year I'm here unemployed," said Hart.

The city was bustling Sunday night with restaurants packed with outdoor diners here in Old City. The mayor will allow indoor dining on Tuesday at a limited capacity if numbers don't spike.
