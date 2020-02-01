kobe bryant

Lakers adorn Staples Center seats with Kobe Bryant jerseys in tribute ahead of emotional game

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Lakers honored the late Kobe Bryant at Staples Center Friday night in their first game since the tragic crash on Sunday.

Throughout the arena, Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys blanketed several rows of courtside seats.

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven others on Sunday.

The Lakers were scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, but the game was postponed after the crash involving Bryant.

The Lakers held a pregame ceremony Friday night for Bryant before tip-off against the Portland Trail Blazers, including a heartfelt speech from LeBron James and a video tribute to the victims of the crash. They were expected to continue to honor him throughout the game.

