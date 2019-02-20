SOCIETY

'Largest breasts' among awards handed out at cheerleading banquet

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents were outraged following a recent cheerleading awards ceremony in Wisconsin, and now the ACLU is on board.

WISCONSIN (WPVI) --
Parents were outraged following a recent cheerleading awards ceremony in Wisconsin, and now the ACLU is on board.

The cheerleading coach is under fire and now facing a lawsuit.

Last month, the Kenosha School District had a banquet and handed out awards to cheerleaders for things like largest breasts, largest backside and skinniest girl on the team.

The ACLU says the coaches thought this was a riot - even commenting how the girls could perform such feats with their body types.

So far, no response from the coach or her husband.

As for the school, the principal later told parents that the awards were meant to be funny and that the coaches were just joking around.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycheerleadinglawsuitu.s. & worldWisconsin
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Covington Catholic student sues Washington Post for $250M
Elderly man sends thank you letter to VCR eBay seller
Boy raises nearly $5,000 from hot chocolate for border wall
Top Valentine's Day Google searches in each state
Why do we celebrate Presidents Day?
More Society
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
Woman dies after fire rips through Vineland mobile home
School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing in NJ
AccuWeather: Ice Changes to Rain Tonight, Temperatures Rise
Woman allegedly stole $38,000 worth of jewelry from Kmart
Driver dies after car plunges into pond off of Rte. 1
'Snownado' spotted during winter storm in New Mexico
Police: Suspect wanted in assault at Sea Isle City bar
Show More
Pedestrian killed after being struck twice in Bensalem identified
DUI suspect pleads not guilty in Hawaii crash that killed Montco man
2 dead after crash in Pemberton
Firefighters deliver baby boy to new adoptive family
60 dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm and puppy mill
More News