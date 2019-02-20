Parents were outraged following a recent cheerleading awards ceremony in Wisconsin, and now the ACLU is on board.The cheerleading coach is under fire and now facing a lawsuit.Last month, the Kenosha School District had a banquet and handed out awards to cheerleaders for things like largest breasts, largest backside and skinniest girl on the team.The ACLU says the coaches thought this was a riot - even commenting how the girls could perform such feats with their body types.So far, no response from the coach or her husband.As for the school, the principal later told parents that the awards were meant to be funny and that the coaches were just joking around.-----