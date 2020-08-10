Society

Netflix 'Last Chance U' stars carry man in wheelchair up California summit

By Andrew Morris
FREMONT, Calif. -- Oakland's Laney College football team won over the hearts of viewers in their breakout appearance on Netflix's popular docuseries "Last Chance U", but the players aren't done proving that they are true class.

One of the coaches posted a Twitter video Sunday afternoon, saying he, another coach and some players were hiking up Mission Peak, outside of Fremont, California, when they came across a man named Filipe, who was in a wheelchair, hiking with his family.

Coach Lousi says Filipe was close to the top, but couldn't quite make it up the final steep and rocky section. So, some other hikers pointed to an easier route, and the players helped Filipe reach the summit.



A few players also tweeted about the experience, including Laney College running back Chase Sims.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalameda countytelevisionnetflixfootballsportscollege footballcalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central Bucks School District going online-only due to lack of staff
Philadelphia Public League suspends school sports until 2021
Nearly 100,000 kids got COVID-19 in last 2 weeks of July
Massive fire burns Rachael Ray's upstate NY home
Chicago looting devastates downtown, over 100 arrested
1 dead after Baltimore gas explosion levels 3 homes
Driver crashes into boathouse on Kelly Drive
Show More
Man shot, stabbed in his SW Philadelphia home
Managing the emotions of 'back to school' during the pandemic
AccuWeather: Turning Up The Heat
Boy,11, wounded in triple shooting in Grays Ferry
In-person instruction begins at Cheyney University, despite opposition
More TOP STORIES News