Last day for walk-up vaccinations at Pennsylvania Convention Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia opened another neighborhood vaccination clinic Monday at The Edward O'Malley Athletic Association in the city's Queen Village section.
This marks the sixth standing mass vaccine clinic as part of the city's plan to make the COVID-19 vaccine as accessible as possible in traditionally underserved neighborhoods.
The Philadelphia Health Department has committed to city-run clinics that can vaccinate up to 500 people per day.
The Athletic Association site began as appointment-only, but officials later said it will be open and available for walk-ups.
The Pennsylvania Convention Center's site, run by FEMA, is ending walk-up availability Monday night because the site is beginning its second-dose stage. Officials at the site are urging people to try for a walk-up appointment until 8 p.m., restrictions do apply.
After Monday, there will not be walk-up appointments, but Farley says depending on supply, changes may be made.
"In response to the tremendous amount of walk-up traffic we had, just yesterday we exceeded our 6,000 (a day) number by nearly 1,400 additional doses," said FEMA spokesperson Charlie Elison. "In order to mitigate the digital divide, the City came up with a plan to ensure open access and walk-ups."
Many senior citizens who Action News spoke to Monday said they are grateful for a local site because it was too difficult for them to get to the Convention Center.
"It was easy," said Jacqueline Martin of Pennsport. "Everything was efficient. The city called me and asked me if I had a way of getting here. They said they could send a bus and pick me up and take me back home."
Farley added the importance of the smaller sites.
"Overall, these sites run by the Health Department represent a fairly small percentage of the vaccinations that occurred. The largest providers are hospitals and our Center City vaccination center and pharmacies," said Farley. "However, these neighborhood clinics do reach a population that's important, and that may not be able to make it to those sites."
