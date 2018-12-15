U.S. & WORLD

Man donates $10K to pay for student lunches at Oklahoma City school

EMBED </>More Videos

Man donates $10K to pay for student lunches at Oklahoma City school. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on December 15, 2018.

A former student has picked up the tab of outstanding school lunch checks, taking the burden off of struggling parents during the holidays.

Tommy Kelley's donation of $10,000 pays off a big chunk of the unpaid balances in the Oklahoma City school district.

He says the act is meant to pay it forward to the kids, who by no fault of their own, don't have money for lunch at school.

Kelley also runs a charity in Oklahoma City that delivers meals to the homeless.

He says it was important to give back to the school district that laid the groundwork for who he is today.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldgood samaritanlunchschool lunchdonations
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Kellogg's Corn Flake leftovers to be used to make beer
Starbucks announces partnership with UberEats
Toyota recalls pickups, SUVs to fix air bag, brake problems
Childhood home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. sold to the National Park Service
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Safety tips to keep in mind during the holiday season
Childhood home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. sold to the National Park Service
Pittsburgh city leaders call for gun control following synagogue shooting
Prince William, Prince Harry families share Christmas cards
More Society
Top Stories
Vernon Odom's legendary career at Action News
Man shot and killed inside Germantown restaurant
Screwdriver used in stabbing attack in Spring Garden
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spills money on NJ highway
Pittsburgh city leaders call for gun control following synagogue shooting
Teen shot in the head in Olney
Court says no bail as Cosby appeals sex assault conviction
Texas judge rules health care overhaul unconstitutional
Show More
Firefighter injured in vacant building blaze in West Philadelphia
Man tied up, robbed in Point Breeze home invasion
Police: Speed a factor in crash that killed Del. high school student
Mick Mulvaney named acting chief of staff
Police: Woman killed by boyfriend near their newborn baby
More News