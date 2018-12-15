Man donates $10K to pay for student lunches at Oklahoma City school

A former student has picked up the tab of outstanding school lunch checks, taking the burden off of struggling parents during the holidays.Tommy Kelley's donation of $10,000 pays off a big chunk of the unpaid balances in the Oklahoma City school district.He says the act is meant to pay it forward to the kids, who by no fault of their own, don't have money for lunch at school.Kelley also runs a charity in Oklahoma City that delivers meals to the homeless.He says it was important to give back to the school district that laid the groundwork for who he is today.------