SOCIETY

Man surprises wife of 67 years with new engagement ring

EMBED </>More Videos

Man surprises wife of 67 years with new engagement ring. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 2, 2019.

There wasn't a dry eye in the room when an Illinois man surprised his wife of 67 years with a new engagement ring.

Diane Hawkins says her mother recently lost her wedding rings at the nursing home where she and her husband live.

Hawkins' father left his wife speechless when he presented her with the new diamond ring in front of friends and family just two days before Christmas.

The couple then shared an emotional kiss.

Hawkins said her father asked her to go with him to buy the new engagement and wedding rings for her mother.

She said her mother recently fell, injuring her left hand, and was unable to wear her rings. After taking them off and placing them in a jewelry box, Hawkins said the rings went missing.

"But that didn't stop the love this couple has shared for 67 years," Hawkins said.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldfamilyengagement
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Ban on smoking at N.J. public beaches, parks in 2019
Philadelphia Mummers Parade results
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
More Society
Top Stories
3 killed in South Philly head-on crash, driver stabbed
Man impaled on deer statue on Eakins Oval
Fletcher Cox named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Person of interest in custody after 3 West Philly fires
Teen dies after incident at Blue Mountain Resort
Girl, 15, arrested following death of baby found in dumpster
Philadelphia Mummers Parade results
Ban on smoking at N.J. public beaches, parks in 2019
Show More
Action News Morning Update
At least 6 killed, 16 injured in Denmark train accident
Mega Millions: $425M jackpot won in NY, $4M ticket in Pa.
Pranking teens say man with gun chased them before deadly crash
AccuWeather: A Chilly Return To Work and School
More News