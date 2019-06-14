Society

Mattress giveaway for breast cancer patients this weekend

By
HATBORO, Pa. (WPVI) -- The United Breast Cancer Foundation is delivering free mattresses to local cancer survivors this weekend.

You had to have already registered for Saturday's event in Hatboro, Montgomery County.

But if you missed that, don't worry.

There is such a high demand, the organization is adding another giveaway next month.

The United Breast Cancer Foundation partners with Tempur-Sealy and Good360 to provide free mattresses to anyone who has or has had breast cancer. You are still eligible if you are currently in remission.

You will need to provide documentation with your application to demonstrate you have or have had breast cancer. When your application is accepted, you receive the exact location and time slot for pick-up.

For more information about the application, or to learn how to volunteer at the giveaway, you can go to their website.
