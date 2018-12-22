U.S. & WORLD

Merriam-Webster unveils its 2018 Word of the Year

Merriam-Webster unveils its 2018 Word of the Year.

Merriam-Webster has unveiled its 2018 Word of the Year -- "justice."

According to the U.S. publishing company, the word was search 74-percent more in 2018 than in 2017.

Justice has several meanings that range from the technical and legal to the loft and philosophical.

Officials link the spike to several national debates over the past year. Including racial justice, social justice and economic justice.

The runner-ups include "nationalism" and "pansexual."

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & world
