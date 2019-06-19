Nebraska school district to randomly test students for nicotine

Vaping is now being called an epidemic, especially when it comes to teens.A Nebraska high school is now taking steps to crack down.But the question is, are they doing the right thing or going too far?Fairbury Public School is going to start randomly testing students for nicotine.The superintendent says 20 to 25 students will be randomly selected for testing about nine times each school year.It will only apply to kids participating in extracurricular activities like clubs and sports.He told local media that there will be a variety of consequences for tests that come back positive.There are a lot of questions about the legality of this, including invasion of privacy concerns.