New Jersey couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

A couple in Gloucester County, New Jersey celebrated a major milestone Sunday.

Frank and Darline Keebler are "retying the knot" after spending 70 years together.

The two hosted a celebration with family and friends in Sewell.

Frank was a tail-gunner in the Navy before working at Gloucester High School.

And Darline was a nursery school teacher.... in Gloucester City.

The 92 and 88-year-olds shared their special day with their grandson, Joseph Hartman, who celebrated his graduation from West Deptford High School.
