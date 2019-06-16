New Jersey couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

A couple in Gloucester County, New Jersey celebrated a major milestone Sunday.
Frank and Darline Keebler are "retying the knot" after spending 70 years together.
The two hosted a celebration with family and friends in Sewell.
Frank was a tail-gunner in the Navy before working at Gloucester High School.
And Darline was a nursery school teacher.... in Gloucester City.
The 92 and 88-year-olds shared their special day with their grandson, Joseph Hartman, who celebrated his graduation from West Deptford High School.
