PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A little girl in Blackwood New Jersey celebrated her 8th birthday by giving back.Scarlette Zingoni didn't want a party or presents. Instead, she invited people to stop by and enjoy a cup of lemonade and donate to Alex's Lemonade Stand.Scarlette's goal was to raise $200. She surpassed that goal by riasing $800.Happy birthday, Scarlette!