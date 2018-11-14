SPORTS

Video of coach using sign language for deaf team goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

A sideline pep talk captured on video is warming the hearts of thousands of people online.

MISSISSIPPI (WPVI) --
A sideline pep talk captured on video is warming the hearts of thousands of people online.

Basketball players from the Mississippi School for the Deaf were gathered on the side of the court as their coach communicated instructions in sign language toward the end of a game.

Since being posted last week, video of the moment has over 10,000 retweets and nearly 46,000 likes on Twitter.

The video shows that a pep talk is a pep talk, no matter the language.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportsfeel goodbig talkersbasketballsign languageMississippi
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Top 10 CFP rankings unchanged following week with no major upsets
Who wins and who loses when an NBA player demands a trade
Jimmy Butler says he's "very excited" to start playing with 76ers
Elton Brand: Jimmy Butler deal not a reflection on Markelle Fultz
McSorley seeks record as No. 14 Penn State visits Rutgers
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Feeling Cold Today, Wintry Mix Thursday
Arrest made in fatal Warrington hit-and-run
Camden High School freshman killed walking home
Car at Bucks Co. hotel may be linked to deadly Boulevard hit-and-run
NTSB holding hearing on Southwest flight that killed 1
Blood pressure drug recall expands again due to cancer concerns
4 arrested in connection with murders of 8 family members in Ohio
Man banned from Disney after waving Trump banner
Show More
Police: Mom crossing I-676 with son hit and killed; drivers sought
Morning Update: Teen killing in Camden
Pa. couple playing cards attacked by man with meat cleaver
Police: Woman attacks McDonald's manager over ketchup
Police open fire, chase armed man in Overbrook
More News