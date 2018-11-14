A sideline pep talk captured on video is warming the hearts of thousands of people online.Basketball players from the Mississippi School for the Deaf were gathered on the side of the court as their coach communicated instructions in sign language toward the end of a game.Since being posted last week, video of the moment has over 10,000 retweets and nearly 46,000 likes on Twitter.The video shows that a pep talk is a pep talk, no matter the language.-----