New Mexico Uber unknowingly becomes getaway car for armed thief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- An Uber driver in New Mexico was cuffed and questioned after unknowingly becoming the getaway driver for an armed thief.Terry Owens soon discovered that the young man he drove around Albuquerque robbed a gas station during one of their stops.That young man was named Austin Harris, and police say he robbed the store using a pair of scissors.Owens says Harris was acting strangely when he came out.Police tracked Harris down and arrested him.Investigators say Harris told officers that he was priveliged, and that's why he gets into trouble.