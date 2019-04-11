Nipsey Hussle's kids honor slain rapper at LA memorial service

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5243706" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former President Barack Obama remembered Nipsey Hussle as an "an example for young people to follow" and recognized his legacy of service during Thursday's memorial honoring the slain rapper.

LOS ANGELES -- Children close to Nipsey Hussle paid tribute to the slain rapper during Thursday morning's memorial service.Hussle's children and fiancée, actress Lauren London, took the stage with Kross, her 2-year-old son with Hussle; Hussle's daughter Emani Asghedom; another child and London's son with rapper Lil Wayne, Cameron Carter.Carter recounted a dream he had days after Hussle's death in which the rapper likened heaven to paradise. He recalled that the rapper would "say 'Respect!' at the window" and led the audience of thousands as they collectively recited Hussle's morning chant.It appeared that Hussle's daughter Emani Asghedom was next to speak but was overcome with emotion. London handed the mic instead to young Kross, who cooed and babbled into the mic, delighting the audience.The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was an Eritrean-American father of two. He was a beloved figure for his philanthropic work that went well beyond the usual celebrity "giving back" ethos. Following his death, political and community leaders were as quick and effusive in their praise as his fellow hip-hop artists.