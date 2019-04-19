Society

Officer brings McDonald's after 5-year-old boy calls 911

Sometimes when you're really hungry, it can feel like an emergency.

But it still came as quite a surprise when a 911 dispatcher in Michigan received a call from a 5-year-old boy named Iziah.

Dispatcher: Kent County 911. What's your emergency?

Iziah: Can you bring me McDonald's?

Dispatcher: I'm sorry, what?

Iziah: Can you bring me McDonald's?

Dispatcher: No, I can't bring you McDonald's.


Little Iziah had a craving early Sunday morning, but his Grandma was sleeping.

Iziah uses a phone that was deactivated years ago, but he somehow got it connected to the Wi-Fi.

Sara Kuberski was the dispatcher who took the call.

"We get a lot of people who are letting their kids play on their cell phones and a lot of them are deactivated, and parents don't realize they can still call 911," Kuberski said.

Dispatch reached out to Wyoming police officer Dan Patterson.

"I was laughing to myself...5-year-old calls in dispatch and orders McDonald's," Patterson.

The officer went to the home to make sure everything was OK, but decided to make a special stop on his way.

"I figured - hey, I'm driving past McDonald's on my way there and I might as well get him something," Patterson said.

When he arrived at the home no one answered so the officer knocked on the 5-year-old's window.

"The first thing he said to me was 'my grandma's gonna to be so mad. Can you please go away?" Patterson said.

Izaiah's grandma was not mad. In fact, she's happy he learned an important lesson about what really makes an emergency.

As for what Iziah thought about a police officer bringing him McDonald's, the 5-year-old replied, ""It was something funny."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society911 callchildrenmcdonald'su.s. & worldpolice officer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News