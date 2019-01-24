U.S. & WORLD

Ohio fertility center facing new lawsuits after tank malfunction destroys embryos

Ohio fertility center facing new lawsuits after tank malfunction destroys embryos. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 24, 2019.

A fertility center in Ohio is facing new lawsuits after more than 4,000 frozen eggs and embryos were ruined during a cryo tank malfunction.

Two couples who lost embryos during the malfunction attended a news conference in Cleveland with their lawyers.

Eight new lawsuits announced Thursday are in addition to 70 lawsuits already filed against University Hospitals Fertility Center.

The incident happened last March when temperatures rose in the facility's storage tanks without anyone knowing.

None of the eggs or embryos remained viable following the massive malfunction.

