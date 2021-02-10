Society

One of Delaware's first Black police chiefs remembered as trailblazer

By
NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- One of the first Black police chiefs in Delaware has passed away. Eugene C. Petty died of natural causes at the age of 93

His family is now preparing for a celebration of his life and his achievements.

They are saluting him as a trailblazer, even though Petty would have humbly said he was just doing his job.

Petty served during World War II and was a 25-year veteran of the New Castle City Police Department. He was also a husband and father of eight.

"He stood for integrity," says his daughter Consuella Petty. "He stood up for the little man, but he also believed in not letting society determine who you are. He often told me, 'You're going to weather some storms, and at the end of the day, you just have to know that storm is going to pass.'"

Viewings will be held on February 23 and 24 at the historic Buttonwood School in New Castle, where Eugene and his wife Teel were former students.

The school for African American children had once fallen into severe disrepair, and the couple fought to restore it.

Teel spoke of his legacy.

"It's going to make a big book," Teel said. "He was in the Boy Scouts. He was in the church and other activities and he would always bring people to the house to feed them."

She says her husband never liked a fuss, but she's making one anyway.

Petty will be laid to rest on Feb. 25.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew castlesocietypolice
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Moderate snowfall expected in some areas overnight
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack: LIVE
Councilmembers take issue with proposed Philly police contract
Philly mayor urged to use Linc as mass vaccination site
Philly Sheriff Rochelle Bilal reflects on first year in historic position
Troubleshooters prompt action against local contractor; he speaks out
Local leaders express support for Philly police commissioner
Show More
Newly-promoted 20/20 EP credits 6abc for fueling journalism passion
Tenants of Reading apartment forced to leave as borough prepares to condemn building
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
Oscars will be held at 'multiple locations' this year
Gov. Murphy in quarantine after family member tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News