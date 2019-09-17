Society

Oregon man survived cancer twice, then won $4.6 million in state lottery

BEND, Ore. -- Stu MacDonald of Bend, Oregon already considered himself a very lucky man. He survived cancer twice. Then he bought the winning ticket in the state lottery, worth $4.6 million!

Every week, his wife would tell him to "get the winning ticket." She forgot to tell him this time, but he ended up buying a ticket anyway.

"I am a very lucky guy," MacDonald said in a statement. "I survived cancer twice and here I am. This is amazing."

After the cash options and taxes, he's pocketing about $1.5 million. A cafe where he purchased the quick pick ticket got a selling bonus of $46,000, the lottery said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoregonmoneycancerlottery
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I can lose my house': Vape shop owner worried over possible ban
TV production causing parking problems in Old City
3 masked armed robbers targeting Wawa stores in Delaware Co.
Pa. man, son capture massive whale feeding off Sea Isle City
Legal guardian charged after toddler dies in hot car in NJ
Delaware man arrested for shooting puppy: Police
Jury acquits officer seen pummeling innocent man in video
Show More
Family upset after NJ water park closes earlier than expected
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Trenton laundromat
Experts: Attacks in Saudi Arabia could lead to gas price hike
Man dies after shooting near park in Delaware
Wildwood deck collapse still under investigation, cleanup underway
More TOP STORIES News