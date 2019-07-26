Pennsylvania couple celebrates 77 years of marriage

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A local couple celebrated quite the anniversary on Friday.The party was thrown at the Tri County Active Adult Center Center in Pottstown, as friends and family feted Chester and Martha Pish.A huge crowd of loved ones toasted the loving pair, thought to be the longest married couple currently living in Pennsylvania.We had to ask them their secret to their wedded success."I really don't know, but I guess going to bed and don't get mad. Don't be mad when you go to bed," Martha said.Chester had a quick reply."Whatever Martha said, I agree with her," he said, and the couple began to laugh.Mr. and Mrs. Pish have three children, seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.There was a lot of love in the room, and between this man and wife.From all of us at Action News, congratulations, and here's to many more.