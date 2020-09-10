society

Atlantic City park named in honor of boy killed during football game shooting

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey boy who died after being shot during a high school football game is being honored with a park in his name.

On November 15, 2019, shots rang out in the third quarter of a high school playoff game between Pleasantville and Camden.

A 15-year-old suffered a graze wound, a 27-year-old was shot and seriously injured, and 10-year-old Micah Dew Tennant was shot in the neck. He died a few days later.

On what would have been his 11th birthday, officials in Atlantic City renamed a playground located on Maryland Avenue after the boy. It will be called Micah "Dew" Tennant Park.

"Dew was a special kid. He had a huge smile, a huge personality," said family member Erica Tennant. "We can't let his life and legacy be in vain. We have to keep letting his dreams come true and continue to let him be the legend that we know he will be even in death. Dew managed to reach a lot of lives all across the world."

Family members say this dedication means the world to them. They hope the park is a reminder of what kids are supposed to doing; laughing, playing and having a good time. They say no kid should ever die due to gun violence.

"Thank you everyone for coming out today and supporting us through this hard time. It is greatly appreciated," said Angela Tennant, Micah's mom.

"Please stop the nonsense killing and violence. We don't want to see another family go through what we go through. We lost a lot of lives, especially innocent lives," added Erica.

There will be two phases of the park. Phase one began on Wednesday. Phase 2 will be unveiled on Memorial Day.

Six men were arrested and charged in the shooting that took Micah's life.
